Isko not worried of withdrawn support from Cebu faction

ALOGUINSAN, Cebu, Philippines — Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno-Domagoso is not worried that a faction of his Cebu supporters has withdrawn their support from him in favor of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Domagoso said his presidential campaign had not been affected by this one faction because the rest of his supporters was growing.

“You lose one, you gain one hundred. Makikita mo naman andito sila lahat. Kahapon yung IMP ang dami,” he said.

(You lose one, you gain one hundred. You can see they are all here. Yesterday the IMP were so many.)

“Kaya nga in battle, you separate the men from the boys. Sa dami na napagdaanan ko sa buhay, ano pa ang irereklamo ko?” said Domagoso.

(So in battle, you separate the men from the boys. From what I had gone through in my life, what should I complain about?)

The Manila mayor was in Cebu for a two-day tour from Lapu-lapu to Cebu City on April 8, 2022, then Aloguinsan and Toledo City on April 9, 2022.

Domagoso said that so far his visit had been fruitful and he hoped these visits would help him “catch the heart” of Cebuanos.

“Talagang nililigawan ko ang Cebu. Support of everyone, governor, Congressman PJ (Pablo John Garcia), and especially ikaw (ordinary people),” said the presidentiable.

(I am really wooing Cebu. Support of everyone, governor, Congressman PJ (Pablo John Garcia), and especially you (ordinary people).)

Deputy Speaker, Cebu Third District Congressman Pablo John Garcia has repeatedly endorsed Domagoso in his own capacity.

In their joint visit to Aloguinsan and Toledo City, Garca said that Domagoso had made Manila its best version and would make the country the best as well.

RELATED STORIES

Mayor Isko believes ‘silent majority’ will deliver votes for him on May 9

Isko Moreno hoping to be One Cebu’s anointed one

IM Pilipinas shifts from Isko to Leni

Cebu groups supporting Isko Moreno downplay IMP’s change of heart

Isko Moreno seals support from ZamBaSulta groups

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy