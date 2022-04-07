Cebuana beauties are among MUPH 32 finalists

Mandaue City, Cebu–Cebu bets made it to the top 32 of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant.

This was revealed in a Facebook post in the Miss Universe Philippines page on Wednesday night, April 6, 2022.

Here’s the post revealing the 32 finalists:

Among the 32 were Cebu City’s Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt, Cebu Province’s Lou Dominique Piczon, Lapu-Lapu City’s Sashi Chiesa, and Mandaue City’s Isabel Dalag Luche.

Luche had earlier won the headshot challenge of the pageant while Schmidt finished in the top 3 of the runway challenge. The winner of that challenge was Baguio’s Gheneis Latugat.

The swimsuit challenge was won by Miss Taguig Ma. Katrina Llegado.

The reigning title holder of the Miss Universe Philippine title is Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night will be on April 30, 2022.

/bmjo