Three more escaped CICLs remain at large



CEBU CITY, Philippines – Just three children in conflict with the law (CICL) who were part of a group that escaped a juvenile detention facility in Cebu City remain at large as of Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

The 17 others who escaped were already rescued, according to police here.

Police continue to appeal to parents and guardians of these remaining CICLs to coordinate or surrender the minors to them or to the Operation Second Chance, a juvenile detention facility in Barangay Kalunasan.

Three days have passed since these minors escaped the said facility on April 9.

Police Major Jonathan dela Cerna said that they will conduct an investigation on how the CICLs managed to escape.

“Actually, ang involved city employee. Wala tay hold ana for that nag undergo gihapon tag investigation. As to the liability, wala tay hold ana,” Dela Cerna said.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has already ordered a task force to conduct a separate investigation on the incident.

READ: Task Force to probe Second Chance escape

Quoting the data from his investigator, Dela Cerna said that less than 10 security personnel were assigned in the entire juvenile detention facility.



However, on the night these minors were able to escape, a guard and a house parent were at the gate assisting a minor who was supposed to be taken to a hospital for breathing problems.

As to the reason why these minors escaped from the facility, Dela Cerna that they will still need to interview these children.

“Gi hot pursuit gyud ni sila ang 17, dili ingun nga ni surrender. Giadto ni silas ilang mga address and gi follow up mao na recieve ni silas area,” he added.

READ: 20 children in conflict with the law escape from juvenile center in Cebu City

Dela Cerna said that he already assigned a mobile patrol with two personnel around the facility to help with the security needs.

For the past two years, Dela Cerna said that there were police personnel assigned in the facility but when the pandemic started, they were pulled out to help with the implementation of health protocols.

READ: Five CICLs remain at large after escaping Cebu City juvenile facility

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy