20 children in conflict with the law escape from juvenile center in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thirteen of the 20 children in conflict with the law (CICL) remain at large after they escaped on Saturday evening, April 9, 2022, from the juvenile facility, Operation Second Chance Center, in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Police Major Jonathan Dela Cerna, chief of Guadalupe Police Station, said that seven CICL escapees had already surrendered as of Sunday morning, April 10.

Dela Cerna said that for the 13 others, they (police) continued to look for them.

He also said some police stations here had also received this report for a faster manhunt operation.

Most of the 20 CICLs, who escaped from the facility, were allegedly engaged in drugs, theft, and robbery incidents.

Ambrosio Ibones, head of Operation Second Chance Center, said that the escape started when one minor complained of difficulty in breathing and because of this, he was supposed to be brought to the hospital on Saturday evening, April 9.

As the house parent was taking the minor out of the juvenile facility, the other minors followed him and when they reached outside together the minors made a run for the gate overwhelming the security guard and the house parent, who failed to stop the minors from escaping.

“Dunay bata nga dad-unon og hospital kay naglisod og ginahawa. Paggawas gidam-agan ang gwardya ug ang house parent, gidam-agan atong daghan kaayo. Wa macontrolar,” Ibones said.

(There was a child who was supposed to be brought to the hospital because he had difficulty breathing. However, when they were outside, a group of children from inside suddenly rushed outside, slammed into the guard and the house parent, there were so many. The guard and house parent were overwhelmed and lost control of the children.)

Police Major Dela Cerna said that investigation showed that the incident, which happened at past 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, was well planned by the minors.

He said that they received a call for assistance from the facility at 9 p.m.

“Kining nga minors nagplano na gyud ni sila. Ilang gilusob dayun dretsu ang gate nagdala og binugha. Wala nakapugong ang guard. Murag giplano gyud nga mang eskapo sila,” Dela Cerna said.

(These minors planned these. They rushed straight to the gate bringing with them pieces of wood. The guard was overwhelmed. It seemed like the kids really planned their escape.)

As of this posting, Dela Cerna said that they continued their hot pursuit operation for the 13 other minors still at large.

Regarding concerns that these children in conflict with the law, who escaped, might cause problems outside, Ibones said that there was nothing to worry about this.

“Wa nay problema mga bata-a. Mamauli ra na sila,” Ibones said.

(There is no problem with this children. They just wanted to go home.)

Over this, Ibones further appeals to parents and guardians to surrender their children to the facility or call them (police), instead, when they happen to go back to their homes.

Ibones said that they did not set a timeframe for them to rescue these minor escapees.

He also said that this was the first incident to happen in the facility since 2019, where six minors escaped to spend Christmas with their family.

