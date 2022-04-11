Task force to probe Second Chance escape

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Monday, April 11, ordered the formation of a task force to investigate the recent breakout in Operation Second Chance Center.

During a press conference on Monday, Rama announced that the city government would be creating a dedicated group to investigate the incident in the juvenile facility where 20 children in conflict with the law (CICL) managed to escape.

“I already have directed — it’s going to be headed by a task force to get into this matter,” said Rama.

The mayor said part of the task force’s job would be to also assess the current security measures implemented in Operation Second Chance.

He also said they might be imposing ‘drastic actions’ but begged off to further go into details to avoid preemption.

Members of the task force will include officials from the city’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, City Administrator’s Office, City Attorney’s Office, and deputized enforcers from the Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (PROBE) team.

At least five CICLs, who were among the 20 minors, who escaped from Operation Second Chance Center in Barangay Kalunasan last Saturday, April 9, remain at large.

Initial investigations from the police showed that the minors allegedly planned to get out of the Operation Second Chance Center by distracting authorities.

The escape started when one minor complained of difficulty in breathing and because of this, he was supposed to be brought to the hospital on Saturday evening, April 9.

As the house parent was taking the minor out of the juvenile facility, the other minors followed him. When they reached outside together the minors made a run for the gate, overwhelming the security guard and the house parent, who failed to stop the minors from escaping.

