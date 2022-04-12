AgatonPH: Minor landslide in Oslob quarry site kills 1 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Another man trying to extract limestone rocks in a quarry site in Cebu province died due to bad weather brought by Tropical Depression Agaton (international name: Megi).

A 23-year-old man died after he was buried in a landslide in Purok Birhen sa Lourdes, Barangay Daanlungsod in Oslob town, southern Cebu on Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022, local police confirmed.

The victim, identified as Joshua Gumapon Salgareno, was trying to extract limestone rocks despite non-stop rains due to Agaton’s presence past 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police Captain Kevin Roy Mamaradlo, officer-in-charge of the Oslob Police Station, said portions of the quarry site suddenly eroded and fell on top of Salgareno.

His companion, Ronald Gumaplon, survived the landslide and reported the incident to the police.

Mamaradlo said that it took police and personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) nearly an hour to retrieve the victim’s body. He added that they needed to do the search and retrieval operations manually by hand for safety purposes.

Salgareno’s body was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival at 12:04 p.m.

Last April 11, a similar landslide incident also occurred in San Francisco town in Camotes Island, and also claimed the life of another man who attempted to extract limestone rocks amid poor weather conditions.

