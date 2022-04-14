Thousands flock to Cebu ports for Semana Santa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With restrictions eased and improving weather, thousands of passengers traveling to their hometowns flocked to various ports in Cebu for the Holy Week.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) already accommodated a total of 45,383 passengers in all ports in Cebu as of Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Of this number, 25,766 were outbound passengers while the remaining 19,617 were inbound travelers.

CPA also said passengers who were previously stranded due to Tropical Storm Agaton in the past couple of days also contributed to the huge volume of foot traffic they observed in all ports.

“A total of 25,766 outbound passengers flocked to different ports in Cebu after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) issued the lifting of suspension of trips of all vessels and watercrafts in affected areas in Cebu Province caused by Tropical Storm Agaton,” they explained.

Hagnaya Port in San Remigio town, north Cebu recorded the most number of outbound passengers on Wednesday, with 6,237 individuals bound for Santa Fe Port in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island.

Bantayan Island is one of the most popular places for devotees and tourists during Holy Week, attracting thousands of thousands of travelers.

Pier 1, Cebu’s base port, also recorded 5,452 outbound passengers. It served as the port of call for passenger ships bound for Bohol, Leyte, Cagayan de Oro, Surigao, Iligan, Ozamis, Calbayog, Nasipit and Camotes Island.

In the meantime, CPA said all ports in Cebu remain under heightened alert throughout the Holy Week.

“CPA has deployed additional security personnel in different ports to ensure safety and security and to implement crowd control and management anticipating the influx of passengers,” they added.

/bmjo

