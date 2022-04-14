‘Agaton’ death toll climbs to 76; 29 persons still missing

By: John Eric Mendoza - Inquirer.net | April 14,2022 - 11:09 AM
Rescue workers on Wednesday carry body bags containing the retrieved remains of victims of a landslide that slammed the village of Bunga in Baybay town, Leyte province, days after heavy rains inundated the town at the height of Tropical Depression “Agaton” (international name: Megi). —(AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — Seventy six deaths have so far been reported while 29 persons remain missing after Tropical Storm Agaton whipped the southern part of the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC said 72 of the reported deaths came were from Eastern Visayas, while three were reported in the Davao Region and one in Western Visayas.

Most of the missing persons were also from Eastern Visayas (27), while one person is still missing in Western Visayas and the Davao Region.

An aerial shot taken on Wednesday shows the reach of the landslide that hit Kantagnos in Baybay, Leyte. (AFP)

Meanwhile, eight people were reported injured,  four from the Soccsksargen, region, two from Northern Mindanao, and one each from Central Visayas and Davao Region.

 Agri, infra damage

“Agaton” has left a considerable amount of damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

Damage to agriculture was pegged at P134,991,740, while infrastructural damage was estimated to be around P1,450,000.

Read Next

