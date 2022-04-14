‘Agaton’ death toll climbs to 76; 29 persons still missing

MANILA, Philippines — Seventy six deaths have so far been reported while 29 persons remain missing after Tropical Storm Agaton whipped the southern part of the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC said 72 of the reported deaths came were from Eastern Visayas, while three were reported in the Davao Region and one in Western Visayas.

Most of the missing persons were also from Eastern Visayas (27), while one person is still missing in Western Visayas and the Davao Region.

Meanwhile, eight people were reported injured, four from the Soccsksargen, region, two from Northern Mindanao, and one each from Central Visayas and Davao Region.

Agri, infra damage

“Agaton” has left a considerable amount of damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

Damage to agriculture was pegged at P134,991,740, while infrastructural damage was estimated to be around P1,450,000.

READ MORE:

#AgatonPH: Minor landslide in Oslob quarry site kills 1

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy