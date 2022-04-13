Rama urges public to follow proper health protocols during Holy Week activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama reminds the public to be vigilant during Holy Week activities from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday.

Rama said that the Holy Week is a time for reflection and sacrifice and this should be the center of the celebration that people should focus on.

“Kuwaresma, dapat dili ta mohatag og problema. Ang importante nga paghinuklob, pagsubay, ug paghinumdom sa Pasyon sa atong Ginoo,” said the mayor.

Since the city has reopened the economy and allowed all activities to be conducted with minimum restrictions, Rama said the responsibility now lies within each individual.

He urged the public to follow health protocols, especially with the wearing of face masks and regular hand washing.

Social distancing protocols may have changed and is no longer strictly followed but individuals must be discerning on the appropriate distance one must keep from others, depending on the situations.

Those who will be attending religious activities such as processions, Via Crucis, Visita Iglesia, and liturgical rituals and activities, must follow the protocols set by the Church or the organizers of the activitiy.

“Let’s all be spiritual. Dili nato kalimtan atong minimal health protocol requirement. Let us also pray for the elections,” said the mayor.

Rama assured the public that his party, Barug-PDP Laban, will not hold any campaign sorties during the Holy Week in respect to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) regulations.

However, he cannot stop candidates from making their own rounds if they want to. But he urged them to take the time for the Holy Week to rest.

