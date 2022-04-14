Jilian Ward channels inner Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman costume

CEBU, Philippines—Jilian Ward wowed netizens with her Wonder Woman-themed photoshoot.

The young actress uploaded photos of herself wearing the heroine’s red and blue costume.

She slew the entire look channeling her inner Gal Gadot the Israeli actress who played the character of Wonder Woman.

Jilian posed for the camera with the signature pose of Filipino superheroine “Darna.” She also asked her followers to choose which they prefer between the two photos.

“#WonderWoman costume but pose is inspired by #Darna 😅♥️ — pick : 1st or 2nd pic? 🥰,” she wrote.

‘Darna’ 2009 star Marian Rivera also reacted to her photo. /rcg