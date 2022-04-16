Three Cebu City residents nabbed for drugs in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Snatching incidents in Metro Cebu would probably lessen as three Cebu City residents were arrested in Talisay City in separate buy-bust operations on Friday night, April 15, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said this because two of the three arrested suspects were allegedly linked to snatching incidents in Cebu City.

Caballes was referring to individuals, who were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Barangays Lawaan 2 and Mohon on Friday night, April 15.

Around 8 p.m., a certain Lindon Regner, 38, a tricycle driver of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, was arrested with 10 grams or P68,000 worth of ‘shabu’ and a .38 revolver during the drug bust operation conducted along the road in Sitio Iba, Barangay Lawaan 2 in Talisay City.

The operation against Regner was conducted after police received reports of Regner’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade in the nearby cities.

Caballes said Regner could allegedly dispose of at least 25 grams of ‘shabu’ and he would allegedly get his illegal items from a certain Jimboy of Barangay Mambaling.

Based on their reports, Caballes said that Regner was a suspect in snatching incidents in Cebu City and nearby places.

At least two hours later, a buy-bust operation conducted along Noel Street in Barangay Mohon in Talisay City resulted in the arrest of two individuals, both residents of Barangay Tisa in Cebu City, with 20 grams or P136,000 worth of ‘shabu’.

Caballes identified the suspects as Ralph Lugo, 36, and his alleged cohort, Ranie Rondina, 24.

Police were also able to recover a unit of .38 revolver and 9mm pistol from the suspects.

Caballes said that they also conducted the buy-bust operation against Lugo and Rondina after police received a report of the two men’s illegal drug trade.

He said that Lugo could dispose of 25 grams of shabu in a week.

Aside from that, Caballes also said that Lugo was a suspect in snatching incidents in Cebu City.

Police continue to investigate the possible background of these three suspects to further know their possible cohorts and how long they have been operating.

The three drug suspects were detained at the Talisay City Police Station pending the filing of illegal drug charges.

