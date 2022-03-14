‘Notorious’ snatcher to face multiple charges – Caballes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Policemen in Talisay City are preparing multiple charges against a ‘notorious snatcher’ who was arrested during a buy-bust operation on Saturday, March 12.

Complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2012, the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and the election gun ban will be filed against Mac Gerald Abella, 29, at the Talisay City Prosecutor’s Office this Monday.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, commander of Talisay Police Station, said they placed Abella under surveillance for almost two weeks before they planned the buy-bust operation on Saturday.

“For almost two weeks ni nato siya gisurveillance. Although nana gyud ta’y background niya nga snatcher, pag verify nato na involve sd diay siya sa illegal drugs mao na ato siya gi surveillance.” Caballes said.

(We placed him under surveillance for almost two weeks. While we already knew that he was a snatcher but we learned during our verification process that he was also involved in illegal drug activities that is why we placed him under surveillance.)

However, Caballes said, they are yet to determine of Abella was also a drug users since he has not been subjected to a drug test since his arrest.

First, they wanted his .38 caliber revolver sent to the crime laboratory for ballistics and to determine if this was recently put to use.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Caballes said, Abella would normally snatch in downtown Cebu City and in Barangay Tabunok in Talisay City.

“Dugay nana siya involve sa snatching. First na arrest ni siya sa station 2 cebu city snatching.” said Caballes.

(He has been involved in snatching for a long time already. First, he was arrested by cops in Station 1 in Cebu City for snatching.)

During his arrest on Saturday, Talisay police recovered 10.8 grams of suspected shabu worth P73, 440 and an unlicensed revolver with four live ammunitions from Abella.

/dcb

