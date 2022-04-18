Lalamove expands on-demand deliveries to Balamban, Pinamungajan, and Toledo City

Cebuanos in the towns of Balamban, Pinamungajan, and Toledo City can now avail of hassle-free same-day, long-distance, and last-mile delivery services as on-demand delivery platform, Lalamove expands its coverage to western Cebu.

Lalamove now delivers to 16 towns, including Danao, Consolacion, Liloan, and Compostela in the north; Carcar, San Fernando, Naga, Minglanilla, and Talisay City in the south; Cordova in Central Cebu; and the tri-cities of Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City.

To celebrate the coverage expansion, Lalamove offers new users Php 50 off on their first three deliveries with the code “LALABAI” until April 30, 2022.

Long-distance deliveries can now be made from Lalamove’s wide coverage area while additional features can also be availed including the Multi-stop Feature, allowing up to 20 stops in one booking, and the option of having an Additional Assistant for deliveries of heavy items.

Lalamove’s fleet of light trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, utility vans, and motorcycles allow for deliveries of all kinds and sizes, with other services like Queueing, Purchase or Pabili, and Cash Handling.

#LalamoveTheDistance to avail of affordable, fast, and reliable delivery service for your personal and business needs. Download the Lalamove app available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and www.web.lalamove.com. For more information, visit www.lalamove.com and like @LalamovePH on Facebook.