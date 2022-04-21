Gesta, Diaz make weight

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former world title challenger and the pride of San Remigio, north Cebu, Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta, and his opponent Joel Diaz Jr. passed the official weigh-in for their 10-rounder non-title showdown in Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on April 22, 2022 (April 23, Manila Time).

The 34-year-old Cebuano veteran ring warrior, who is based in San Diego, California, made the weight at 134.8 pounds while the younger Diaz, 30, tipped the scales at 134.6 lbs.

Gesta, who will end a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, is currently trained by veteran Filipino boxing coach Marvin Somodio at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.

The last time Gesta saw action was on November 14, 2019, where he settled for a disappointing draw against Mexican-American Carlos Morales. The bout was decided as a technical draw after Morales was unfit to continue the bout due to a deep cut on his left eyelid.

Gesta was supposedly going to fight last July 2020 but that fight got canceled at the last minute after he suffered food poisoning on the eve of the official weigh-in. He was supposed to fight unbeaten prospect Hector Tanajara.

Gesta is a veteran of 39 bouts, winning 32 of them, 17 by knockouts. He suffered three losses and settled for three draws.

Meanwhile, Diaz sports a record of 26 wins, 22 by knockouts, and two defeats, making him the most dangerous opponent for Gesta to date. Diaz Jr. won his last two bouts in Mexico via knockouts.

