Cebuano Gesta returns to action, faces Diaz in April 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano veteran ring warrior Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta ends his one-and-a-half-year hiatus with an upcoming bout versus Latin-American prospect Joel Diaz Jr. on April 21, 2022, at the Fantasy Springs Event Center in Indio, California, USA.

It’s been a while since the 34-year old Gesta was seen in action on the ring.

The pride of San Remegio town, northern Cebu, who is now based in San Diego, California, last saw action on November 14, 2019.

His bout against the 30-year-old Diaz of Glendale, California is the main event of “NextGen,” a new boxing series promoted by Golden Boy Promotions of Oscar Dela Hoya and DAZN.

In his last bout, Gesta scored a technical draw against Mexican-American Carlos Morales in a 10-rounder bout held at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, California.

A deep cut on Morales’s left eyelid cut the fight short. resulting to the technical draw.

After that bout, Gesta was supposedly scheduled to fight on July 24, 2020, against Hector Tanajara in a non-title showdown but the bout was canceled on the last minute.

Gesta withdrew a few days before the fight after he allegedly suffered from food poisoning.

Despite having no schedule, Gesta kept himself busy training in San Diego with his father Anecito.

Anecito, in an earlier interview with CDN Digital, said that they are aiming to land a big fight against undefeated American interim world champion Ryan “King Ry” Garcia this year.

But first, they need to defeat Diaz, a prospect being groomed by Golden Boy Promotions.

On paper, Diaz is a dangerous opponent of Gesta. He has a record of 26 wins, 22 by knockouts, and two defeats. Gesta has a 32-3-3 (win-loss-draw) record with 17 knockout wins.

In terms of experience, Gesta has the upper hand. He fought for the world title in 2012 but fell short in the hands of Miguel Vasquez for the IBF world light flyweight title.

Gesta also fought former world champion Jorge Linares in 2018 for the WBO NABO light flyweight title but lost in a unanimous decision.

Before the series of setbacks, Gesta managed to win the title vacated by Linares by defeating Robert Manzanares via majority decision in 2018 in Indio, California.

Meanwhile, Diaz won his last two bouts held in Mexico against Mexicans Saul Banos Juarez and Francisco Gabriel Pina, all via knockouts.

