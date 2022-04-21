LOOK: Crowd starts to grow in Leni-Kiko grand rally in Cebu
CEBU, Philippines—The crowd attending the Ceboom! Cebu Grand People’s Rally for the Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan tandem is starting to grow.
As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, police from Mandaue City, Cebu, where the grand rally is being held, estimated the crowd to be at 30,000.
Here are photos from the venue so far:
Before heading to Mandaue City for the grand rally, vice president Robredo visited other places in Cebu.
The tandem was in Bantayan earlier before heading to Bogo City and Danao City.

