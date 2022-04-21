LOOK: Leni-Kiko tandem visits Bantayan in Cebu

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | April 21,2022 - 02:27 PM

CEBU, Philippines –Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and vice presidential candidate Senator Kiko Pangilinan have returned to Cebu on Thursday morning, April 21, 2022.

Robredo and Pangilinan, together with their slate, first visited Bantayan Island early Thursday morning for the people’s rally dubbed “LaBanTayan: Ang Syagit sa Isla.”

Supporters of the tandem welcomed their bets with creative placards.

Here are some photos:

Vice President Robredo greeted her supporters there and also visited the Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol Bantayan church.

Vice President Robredo also went to Bogo City and then to Danao City for another people’s rally and Mandaue City for the grand rally.

