Yayoy Alcoseba, a dedicated public servant

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The passing of Cebu City Councilor Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba was a great loss to his colleagues at the City Council especially his allies at the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK).

“Dakong haw-ang imong gibilin sa Pamilya BOPK sa imong pagbiya, apan kami mapasalamaton gihapon nga nagrasyahan mi sa imong pagkamatinabangon ug pagpanerbisyo nga way sama sa pagkugi. Rest in power, Coach Yayoy,” says BOPK vice mayoral candidate and Liga ng mga Barangay (LnB) – Cebu City President Frankyln Ong.

(Your passing left a big space in the BOPK family, but we are still thankful that you blessed us with your being helpful and your being a hard worker in serving others. Rest in peace, Coach Yayoy.)

Another BO-PK ally, Councilor Alvin Dixon, said Alcoseba, who was his seatmate in the 15th Sangguniang Panlungsod, “may have gone but his legacy of genuine and dedicated public service remains.”

READ: Coach Yayoy Alcoseba passes on

Mayor Michael Rama, for his part, said he was saddened by the passing of a friend and a fellow public servant.

“Yayoy was a good friend of my brother, Sammy Rama. Back when I was a kid, I used to open the door for them and hangout with them as they visited the old house in Rama compound,” he said in a social media post.

Rama said he also had “deep ties” with the Alcoseba family.

“His father, a former Cebu City councilor, served alongside mine during the late 70s,” he added.

Alcoseba was a member of the 10th, 11th, and 12th Sangguniang Panlungsod, from 2004 to 2013. He was again elected in 2019 and was a member of the 15th Sangguniang Panlungsod.

He was supposed to seek reelection in Cebu City’s south district in the May 9, 2022 elections.

Throughout his career, Alcoseba sponsored 34 ordinances for the city, according to data released by the Sangguniang Panlungsod Secretariat.

Alcoseba’s wake is now at the Matteo Ricci Chapel at the Sacred Heart Church along D. Jakosalem Street in Cebu City. / dbs

