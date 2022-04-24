Coach Yayoy Alcoseba passes on

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Councilor Raul ‘Yayoy’ Alcoseba has passed away, his family announced.

Ramonito Alcoseba, Yayoy’s son, confirmed the passing of their patriarch last Saturday, April 23, in a statement published on social media.

He was 71 years old.

“With deepest sorrow, the Alcoseba family announces the passing of Cebu City Councilor Raul “Yayoy” D. Alcoseba who passed away peacefully on April 23, 2022,” said Ramonito.

“In loving memory of Councilor Yayoy Alcoseba, please include him and our family in your prayers,” he added.

The cause of Yayoy’s death remains to be determined.

Yayoy was first elected as a city councilor in 2004. From 2013 to 2016, he also became a member of the Provincial Board, representing Cebu’s 1st district.

He was reelected into Cebu City’s legislative body in 2019. He was seeking for reelection in the 2022 polls under the Osmeña-led Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kausgawan (BOPK).

Aside from being a member of the city council, Alcoseba was a prominent figure in Cebu’s sports scene, most notably as a multi-titled basketball coach.

/ dcb

