Cebu City frisbee teams elated after getting CCSC’s support

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s very own ultimate frisbee teams from the Cebu Flying Disc Association finally got the attention of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) after the two groups met earlier this month.

The Cebu Flying Disc Association which currently has two squads, the Cebu Niñas and the Cebu Niños met with CCSC Chairman John Pages during the “Getting Ready for the Return to Sports” seminar by renowned Olympic doctor Dr. Rhoel Dejaño on April 2 at the BRIGHT Academy.

According to Cebu Niñas’ team captain, Nadine Eyas, their meeting with Pages went very well and they are very elated to get support from CCSC.

Eyas revealed that the CCSC through Pages offered them free access to BRIGHT Academy’s sports facilities, particularly its football field and basketball court which provides them with their much-needed training facility.

“It went very well. Sir John Pages welcomed us and he was very interested in knowing us and our sport as well. We discussed a lot of things like our future plans, training, and tournaments to represent Cebu nationally and internationally. We also talked about how they can support us financially, especially in the upcoming national tournaments and in organizing our annual events here in Cebu,” said Eyas.

Recently, the Cebu Niñas topped the Ultimate Battlegrounds 2022 in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental while the Cebu Niños placed second in their category.

Their impressive outing grabbed the attention of local sports stakeholders especially the CCSC after revealing that they haven’t got any form of support from the LGU and the Cebuano sports community compared to other sports.

However, CCSC already answered their call after Pages offered them BRIGHT Academy’s sports facilities.

“His daughter, Jana Pages was also there and she accommodated us in B.R.I.G.H.T Academy. They offered us free access to their playing field and basketball court if we need a place to train. Sir John and his daughter were very nice, they gave us hope for our sport to be heard and seen. And finally, after years of representing Cebu City, we have something to look forward to,” added Eyas.

Eyas revealed that they are looking for generous sponsors that can help their teams financially as they continue to represent Cebu City in major ultimate frisbee tournaments this year.

The Cebu Niñas and the Cebu Niños are scheduled to compete in the Philippine Flying Disc Association (PFDA) Mixed Nationals from June 18 to 19, 2022 in Bacolod City.

They are also scheduled to host the Cebu Ultimate Club Championships from July 17 to 18, 2022. /rcg

