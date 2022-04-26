bai Hotel Cebu’s General Manager Alfred Reyes awarded as Hotel GM of the Year

bai Hotel Cebu‘s Vice-President for Operations and General Manager Alfred Reyes was awarded as the Hotel General Manager of the Year during the Rotary Club of Manila’s 18th Tourism Awards last April 21, 2022, held at The Heritage Hotel Manila.

The award was given in recognition of his contributions to sustaining the Philippine tourism industry despite the challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To recall, it was bai Hotel Cebu as the first hotel to implement health protocols at the height of the pandemic last 2020. Worthy to note, bai Hotel Cebu receives the first Safety Seal award from the Department of Tourism and respectively the Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council.





Reyes’s body of work in the hospitality industry comprises a reputable of almost 35 years of experience. His exceptional skills as a hotelier have proved that his drive to go above and beyond is more than what meets the eye. Now in his second term as the President of the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) a non-profit, non-government organization that serves the hospitality industry, his commitment to the Filipino hospitality and tourism industry indeed brought him to excellence as he is also previously awarded as the 2005 General Manager of Year by Swiss-bel Hotel International, 2010 Cebu Eastern College Outstanding Alumni in the field of Tourism by CEC Alumni Association and a Mabuhay Gold Awardee in 2019 by the Association of Human Resources Managers in the Hospitality Industry (AHRM) and last 2021 an award by the International GM Awards as Philippines’ GM of the Year.

He has been with bai Hotel Cebu since the pre-opening and is the first Filipino to open an independently managed property with six hundred sixty-eight (668) hotel rooms and eight (8) Food and Beverage outlets and a two thousand seven hundred (2,700) seating capacity of restaurants, banquets, and meeting facilities combined.

