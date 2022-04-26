Slippers did him in: Mother tags own son in stabbing to death 2 women in Bogo City



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The mother of a teen suspected of stabbing to death two women in Purok Basay-Basay, Barangay Nailon, in Bogo City past midnight on Tuesday, April 26 has tagged her son as the one responsible for the gruesome crime.

Because of the pair of slippers left at the crime scene, the mother of the 14-year-old suspect was able to confirm her son as the one who robbed and stabbed two women inside a house, around 50 meters away from where the minor lived.

“Positively identified sa mama mismo nga ang kadtong tsinelas nabilin ngadto is sa iyang anak,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Florendo Fajardo, chief of Bogo City Police Station.

Aside from that, Fajardo said that the description given by witnesses also corroborated with what the mother has said — her son was wearing a [slight] floral shirt.

Fajardo said that they now have a lead as to the possible location of the minor but are still verifying the info.

The mother initially said that she will also submit an affidavit to prove claims that it was her son who committed the heinous crime.

No Intention

Fajardo added that as per their investigation, the minor has no intention of killing the victims whom police identified as Cerila Francisco, 62, and her daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Francisco, 39.

The two were said to have been stabbed in the neck and shoulders. But this is still pending validation from the result of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) report.

The police said the boy was caught by Cerila trying to steal something from a store beside the victim’s house prompting the latter to stab the victim including her daughter-in-law using a 13-inch kitchen knife.

“Didto nisulod ang suspect sa likod kay ongoing man sad gud ang construction sa iyang balay, so dili kaayo secure,” Fajardo said.

“Kani [Cerila], dili mangabli pag gabie na kaayo bisag kinsa pa kuno ang manuktok. Gali lang ang likod kay weak spot sa balay kay naay ongoing construction,” he added.

He said that there was a commotion first before the suspect fled the area.

“Makita gyud sya nimo ang physical evidence nga nagkalimbuwad ang lamesa, nabuak ang baso…naa siyay dala kitchen knife,” Fajardo said.

“Nagtuo ang silingan nga kadtong naay commotion, intra pamilya lang nga away ba pero naa naman nag-ago,” he added.

According to Fajardo, the neighbor saw the boy leaving the house. He was not able to get his slippers as the neighbor shouted at him about what he was doing.

“Ang built nya is bus-ok. Di kay sya taas, mubuon sya pero nag kuyug man syag managat, so sanay syag pakusog,” he added.

Notorious thief

At an early age, Fajardo said that the boy has been rescued for a stealing offense last March 2022. He described him as a ‘notorious’ thief.



However, because he is still a minor, they could not detain him.

When asked if the minor has been using illegal drugs, the mother reportedly said that she has no knowledge about it but she knew that his son became addicted to playing computer games.

