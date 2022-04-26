Mandaue City starts holding nightly activities for fiesta celebration

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has started conducting nightly activities in line with its upcoming fiesta on May 8 and the Midyear Cultural Summit 2022.

The Mandaue Homeowners Association Concert Night will kick off the nightly activities as it will be held starting at 6:30 pm at the Heritage Plaza.

Other night activities that will be conducted are the Women Got Talent, Senior Citizens, and Persons With Disability Cultural and Talent Night, Department of Education Night, Market Vendors Night, Triseklon Mantawi Night, Opening Salvo, Mandaue Food Park, Muslim Night Market, Mandaue LGBT Dance Showdown, among others. All activities will be held in the Heritage Plaza.

“Ang mga kalingawan naa sa Plaza it’s because si Mayor gusto ang mga tawo makakita, ibalik ang karaang Mandaue nga ang kalingawan naa sa Plaza, murag muingun sauna nga adto tas Plaza, manuroy tas Plaza! Kasagaran manggud karun we are already in a hightech and online world, sige nalang tagtan-aw sa atoang cellphone, mga tab, it is a breath of fresh air nga muadto tas gawas, mutan-aw tas mga kalingawan nga gipasundayag alang sa tanan, libre alang sa tanan,” said Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, Mayor Jonas Cortes’ chief of staff.

Activities for the city’s fiesta were not conducted for two years because of the pandemic.

On the other hand, Miss Mandaue will be held at the Mandaue Sports Complex on May 6 from 8 pm. The swimsuit competition will be held tonight at the Water World.

Ibañez said the minimum health standard like wearing of face mask will still be implemented even though the city is already under alert level 1.

Ibañez added that residents can also already invite guests during the fiesta.

“(Ang pagpamista) sa pagkakarun murag allowed na siya lahi ra sauna nga dili gyud pwede,” said Ibañez. /rcg

