Mandaue hoping for Alert Level 1

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City government is hoping that the city, together with the entire Island of Cebu, will be placed under Alert Level 1.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, said they have already sent a letter of clarification to the National Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) regarding the city’s vaccination rate of senior citizens, which is among the criteria of the IATF in downgrading the LGU to Alert Level 1 status.

Mandaue City has almost 24,000 registered senior citizens. Ibañez said the city has already vaccinated about 90 percent of the total population of senior citizens.

Ibañez said there was a bit of discrepancy with the national and local data. He said they sent the letter through the City Health Office and Emergency Operations Center to show that the city has already achieved the target.

Since the start of the COVID-19 vaccination, Mandaue City has been the first in inoculating all categories.

Under Alert Level 1, indoor and outdoor venues are allowed at full capacity and everyone can have intrazonal and interzonal travels regardless of age and comorbidities.

Ibañez said that they wanted that the city to be placed under alert level 1 but it would be better if the entire Cebu Island will have the same status.

“Mas maayo nga alert level 1 nata, ig alert level 1 nato dili lang ang Mandaue kundi hasta ang tri-cities and the entire province, kay we are part of Cebu, Cebu is one island, you cannot go to the other parts of Metro without going to Mandaue City. Interconnected ta ba. Mas maayo og usahon gyud mao gyud tay hangyo ni mayor, nga ang usa ka policy sa usa ka lugar, sa usa ka city, i-uniform sa tanang cities,” said Ibañez.

