CESAFI beach volley: Lady Cobras, Lady Panthers dispute women’s crown; UC, UV meet in men’s final

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) beach volleyball tournament showcased top-notch action at the Fort San Pedro sand court in Cebu City on April 30, 2022, Saturday.

Six Cesafi member schools comprised of 11 pairs competed on day one of the two-day tilt which marked the first tournament after two years of prohibition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the whole day of action, the Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU-Phinma) Lady Cobras and the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Lady Panthers forged a finals showdown tomorrow, Sunday, after topping their respective categories.

The Lady Cobras topped the Women’s Pool A. The team comprised of Krisca Marie Cosmod, Frenzy Marie Batulan, and Marifel Rupinta opened their campaign with a dominating win against the University of Cebu (UC) Lady Webmasters, 21-13, and 21-6. They went on to beat the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, 21-9,21-15, to clinch the top spot in Women’s Pool A, and ultimately advance to the finals.

On the other hand, the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Lady Panthers topped Women’s Pool B. The quartet of Ma. Tes Gloria, Vanessa Lou Miñoza, and April Dawn Cadungog outlasted the Lady Jaguars in three sets, 21-13, 13-21, 20-18, to earn the finals berth.

Meanwhile, the Webmasters and the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will vie in the men’s finals tomorrow.

The Webmasters finished Men’s Pool A with two victories while UV also had the same number of victories to rule Men’s Pool B.

UC defeated SWU-Phinma in their first match, 21-16, and 21-11, and scored a tough victory against USP-F, 21-14, 18-21, 15-12.

The Green Lancers earned all their victories in three hard-fought sets in the Men’s Pool B. They first won against USC, 21-17, 19-21, 15-12, and USJ-R, 21-13, 19-21, 16-14.

The other Cesafi member schools are still vying in the Battle-for-Third in both the men’s and women’s divisions as of this posting. /rcg

