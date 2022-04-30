CCLEX is now open to the public

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Excited Cebuano motorists flocked the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) on its opening on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

At exactly 5:08 p.m., the CCLEX toll plaza opened its gates to the motorists who have been queuing in both Cordova and Cebu City.

Alan Alfon, the president of CCLEX Corporation, said the entire team is elated for the massive support Cebuanos have shown to the expressway on its very first day.

“I was informed that in Cordova, three kilometers of cars have been queuing. At the SRP (South Road Properties), cars have been waiting at Il Corso,” he said.

Motorists that have reached the toll booth were welcomed by the CCLEX personnel. The first 100 vehicles from both sides have been given a pillow token from the tollway company.

“Excited kaayo mi nga makaagi sa bridge,” said a lawyer transitting from Cordova to Cebu City.

Alfon hopes the public could understand why they did not have a toll holiday for the first few weeks of operations.

He explained that the project’s opening has already been delayed and the grantees of the concession, Cordova and Cebu City have advised toll collection to start immediately.

Here are the current toll rates:

Class I (vehicles such as cars, jeepneys, pick-ups, vans, and motorcycles) – P90

Class I above 7 ft (except when the top load is recreational equipment such as bikes, surfboards, and the like which must be securely fastened and not intended for commercial use) – P180

Class II (vehicles such as light trucks, tourist/school, and public utility buses) – P180

Class III (vehicles such as heavy and multi-axle trucks and trailers) -P270

CCLEC also clarified that pedestrians, motorcycles under 400 cc, and bicycles will not be able to pass yet.

They are still putting up safety measures and protocols for the entry of the said cluster. Most likely, admission to this cluster will be in July 2022.

For now, only the cash mode of payment will be accepted, but vehicle owners are encouraged to register for the cashless payment.

Cashless payment may start by July 2022.

The expressway is open 24/7 starting Saturday. /rcg

