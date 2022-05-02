BOC Port of Cebu exceeds April collection target by over P600M

By: Doris C. Bongcac May 02,2022 - 08:24 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu made their biggest earning for the year, so far, in April.

The Port earned a total of P3.534 billion which is P633.29 million or 21.83 percent more than its target of P2.901 billion, it said in a report that was posted on its social media page.

Year 2022 has been a good year for the BOC Port of Cebu because they had been exceeding their collection targets since January with total collections now amounting to P12.615 billion in the last four months.

Its collection surplus for the year is now at P2.121 billion.

District Collector Charlito Martin Mendoza credits their heightened vigilance on incoming shipments, “especially now that the volume of importation is gearing towards normalcy,” for their collection efficiency.

“We in the Port of Cebu carry out Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero’s orders to consistently implement strict valuation and classification rules to ensure the collection of correct customs duties and taxes,” Mendoza said.

He also credited the cooperation and hard work of all of Port’s stakeholders as among the factors that allowed them “to sustain the gains of the first quarter of this year.”

“Everyone in BOC Cebu: our officials, employees, partner government agencies, and private stakeholders are doubling down on our contribution to the Central Visayas’ economic recovery post-Odette, and the national pandemic recovery and response,” he said.

“We can see this collective effort internally with the BOC’s continuous rollout of improved automated systems, good governance programs, and professional development,” he added.

Under the guidance of Commissioner Guerrero, the Port of Cebu aims to consistently exceed its revenue collection while at the same time securing the borders against smuggling and customs fraud.

They also guarantee the unhampered movement of goods to support the country’s recovering economy.

/dbs

