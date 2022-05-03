Mandaue aims for drug cleared city status, recognizes 8 drug cleared barangays 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government aims to become a drug-cleared city this year as the city government formally acknowledges on May 2, the eight barangays of the city that have been recently declared as drug-cleared.

The city government and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) gave certificates of recognition to the eight barangays.

These barangays were Paknaan, Tabok, Casili, Opao, Bakilid, Tawason, Tingub, and Subangdaku.

The city has also given the P500,000 incentive to other drug-cleared barangays, who haven’t received it yet. The incentive will be used to help drug warriors for their livelihood.

However, for the city to have a status as a drug-cleared city, it will need to have all its 27 barangays to be declared drug cleared.

Thessa Albaño-Tiuzen, investigation agent of PDEA-7’s Chief Operations Division, for her part, said the true measure of the success of the Anti-Drug Campaign was how many people’s lives were restored and prevented from using illegal drugs.

“Dili lang basehan ang kadaghan sa nadakpan, kadaghang operation, kadaghan nakuhang druga but how many lives we have rebuilt, dili magwatak-watak ang pamilya, masecure nato ang future sa atoang mga kabatan-unan, mao gyud na ang true measure nga successful ta,” said Tiuzen.

(We won’t base it on how many people were arrested, how many operations were done, how many drugs were confiscated, but on how many lives we have rebuilt, not on how many families that have been separated, We can secure the future of our youth, that is the true measure that we are successful.)

Tiuzen said they would now focus on maintaining and sustaining the status of these barangays.

She said that if the barangays would fail to maintain their status, the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing might revoke the drug-cleared status.

She is encouraging everyone to cooperate and help reach and maintain a drug-cleared or drug-free status.

“Dapat participatory, magtinabangay ang komunidad dili lang ang law enforcer, LGU, but the whole community kay maattain nato ang drug-free or drug cleared status if we can achieve a drug cleared community, barangay, and, of course dapat magstart sa atoang pamilya,” she said.

(It should be participatory, the community should help each other and not only the law enforcer, the LGU, but the whole community so that we can attain the drug-free or drug cleared status if we can achieve a drug cleared community, barangay, and, of course, it should start from our family.)

RELATED STORIES

1,057 Central Visayas barangays are drug cleared, says PDEA-7

Mandaue police say brgy Tawason could be drug cleared early next year

Bakilid is drug-cleared barangay

Can a drug cleared barangay status be reverted?

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy