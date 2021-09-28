Bakilid is drug-cleared barangay

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Barangay Bakilid in Mandaue City has been declared a drug cleared barangay by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Tuesday, September, 28, 2021.

City Councilor Nerissa Soon Ruiz, focal person of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC), said that all 34 drug dependents in Bakilid who were on the watchlist of the Philippine National Police (PNP) have all completed their four-month community-based drug rehabilitation program.

Bakilid is the first barangay in Mandaue that is cleared from illegal drugs.

Barangay Captain Roy Lumapas believes that strict surveillance of people entering their area is an effective way to curb illegal drug activities.

Barangay Bakilid is monitoring drug surrenderees by conducting a regular drug tests to ensure that they never return to using banned drugs.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, for his part, welcomed the development.

“Bisan pa man og Highly Urbanized City ang Mandaue ug adunay daghang tawo, apan nag madaugon kita sa pakigbatok sa ginadiling drugas. Apan sinugdanan pa lang kini. Brgy. Bakilid today, Mandaue City, tomorrow,” said Cortes.

Ruiz hopes that Bakilid will become a role model for the city’s 26 other barangays (villages).

She said they are also confident that Subangdaku and Tawason would be declared as drug-cleared next year as it only lacks a few requirements.

Ruiz said the city will give P500,000 incentive to Barangay Bakilid and to other barangays that will be declared drug cleared.

Ruiz said the incentive will be used to help drug surrenderees in their livelihood.

She said the City Social Welfare and Services is also giving assistance to surrenderees and they will also be tapping businesses in the city to hire drug warriors.

Ruiz said the city government has been strongly supporting the police and barangays to fight illegal drugs.

She added that the city is providing BADAC, equipment and budget every year for their programs.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Brgy Bakilid could be drug-cleared this year

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy