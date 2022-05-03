5 more areas placed under Alert Level 1 May 3-15
MANILA, Philippines — Five more areas will be under Alert Level 1, the least restrictive in the five-tier COVID-19 alert level system, starting Tuesday, May 3 until May 15, Malacañang announced Monday.
Acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said that these areas are:
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Misamis Occidental
- Talisay City, Cebu
- Antipas, North Cotabato
- Banga, North Cotabato
These adjustments were recommended by the government’s sub-technical working group for data analytics and approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.
Metro Manila and 88 other areas were placed under Alert Level 1 from May 1 to 15.
