5 more areas placed under Alert Level 1 May 3-15

By: Daphne Galvez - Inquirer.net | May 03,2022 - 07:02 AM
Collage for Alert Level 1. STORY: 5 more areas placed under Alert Level 1 May 3-15

Back to new normal?

MANILA, Philippines — Five more areas will be under Alert Level 1, the least restrictive in the five-tier COVID-19 alert level system, starting Tuesday, May 3 until May 15, Malacañang announced Monday.

Acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said that these areas are:

  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Talisay City, Cebu
  • Antipas, North Cotabato
  • Banga, North Cotabato

These adjustments were recommended by the government’s sub-technical working group for data analytics and approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Metro Manila and 88 other areas were placed under Alert Level 1 from May 1 to 15.

Read Next

