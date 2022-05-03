5 more areas placed under Alert Level 1 May 3-15

By: Daphne Galvez - Inquirer.net | May 03,2022 - 07:02 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Five more areas will be under Alert Level 1, the least restrictive in the five-tier COVID-19 alert level system, starting Tuesday, May 3 until May 15, Malacañang announced Monday.

Acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said that these areas are:

Nueva Vizcaya

Misamis Occidental

Talisay City, Cebu

Antipas, North Cotabato

Banga, North Cotabato

These adjustments were recommended by the government’s sub-technical working group for data analytics and approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Metro Manila and 88 other areas were placed under Alert Level 1 from May 1 to 15.

