Ahong grateful for INC backing

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has expressed his gratitude to the religious group, Iglesia ni Cristo (INC), which, he said, gave its support for Team Ahong-Team Libre in the upcoming May 9, 2022 elections.

“Laing hugna sa kalipay ang atong nabati karon kay ang kompletong line-up sa Team Ahong Team Libre ang nakadawat gayud ug tawag nga mikumpirma sa pagpaluyo sa mga kadagkuan ug mga sakop sa Iglesia ni Cristo,” Chan’s Facebook post reads.

Chan said that the support of the religious group will ensure their victory in the upcoming elections.

“Walay kabutangan ang akong pasalamat sa pagpadayag sa ilang hiniusang baruganan nga sayod ako mao gayuy pagasulondon sa matag membro sa ilang lig-on nga kapunongan,” the post added.

INC is known for its bloc-voting for candidates their executives endorse.

“Overwhelming kaayu sa pamati nga STRAIGHT gyud ang ilang suporta sa atong team busa atong gipanglantawan usab ang STRAIGHT NGA KADAUGAN sa tanan natong mga KAABAG para masiguro nga wala nay BABAG sa kalambuan sa atong pinalanggang syudad,” Chan said.

