Fernandez gives athletes competing ahead of SEAG opening rites a boost

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ramon Fernandez, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner for the Visayas and chef de mission, boosted the morale of the Filipino athletes who will compete ahead of the entire Philippine delegation in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Among the 633 athletes of the Philippine team are those from beach handball, kickboxing, and men’s football that will be vying ahead of the opening ceremonies slated on May 12, 2022, in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Fernandez, who spearheads the total 841 strong Philippine delegation, arrived in Hanoi earlier this week, ahead of everyone.

Before the abovementioned sports kick off tomorrow, May 6, 2022, in various venues around Vietnam, Fernandez is confident that these teams and athletes will compete well in their respective sports.

“Our athletes have prepared well for the SEA Games, and I trust that all of them will put in their best effort to deliver those medals,” said Fernandez.

As chef de mission to the SEA Games, Fernandez visited the billeting areas of these Filipino athletes and inspired them with an inspirational talk for them to compete at the highest level and make the country proud.

The PSC staff likewise distributed the allowances of the teams and assured that the government sports agency will provide the assistance the athletes and coaches would need.

After athletes from kickboxing, men’s football and beach handball have settled, teams from women’s football, kurash/judo, rowing, and diving are set to arrive on Friday, six days before the opening ceremony of the Hanoi, Vietnam Games on May 12.

The PSC has been funding the entire participation of the entire delegation in gearing up to corner a large chunk of the gold medals at stake in 39 of the 40 sports in the SEA Games program.

Team Philippines is the defending overall champion of the 11-nation sportsfest during the country’s hosting in 2019.

Back then, Filipino athletes collected 149 gold medals, 117 silvers and 121 bronzes to secure the nation’s second overall title after winning it in 2005 Manila.

RELATED STORIES

Fernandez arrives in Vietnam ahead of PH SEAG delegation

Vietnam to bar non-vaccinated delegates from 31st SEAG

Philippine dancesport team raring to go, compete in the SEA games

Philippines unfazed by Vietnam’s hard-to-beat stance for SEA Games

SEA Games: Aby Marano says latest PH squad is most intense

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy