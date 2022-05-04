Fernandez arrives in Vietnam ahead of PH SEAG delegation 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner for Visayas and chef de mission Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez arrived in Vietnam ahead of the Philippine delegation for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) last Monday, May 2, 2022.

The PBA legend’s first agenda upon arriving to Vietnam was paying a courtesy visit to Ambassador Meynardo Montealegre at the Philippine Embassy in Vietnam on Monday.

The Philippine team will field 656 athletes in the SEA Games.

Fernandez thanked the Ambassador for receiving him and his team.

“We are very happy and grateful for your support to Team Philippines,” he said.

Ambassador Montealegre assured Fernandez that they are ready to support however they can and reminded Fernandez that Team Philippines has a home in Hanoi.

Montealegre told Fernandez that the Filipino community in Hanoi is very active and that Filipino residents from as far as Ho chi Minh and Danang have been inquiring on tickets to watch and support the team on their matches.

There are around 7,000 documented Filipinos in Vietnam.

Fernandez turned over the list of the members of the whole Philippine Delegation to the Ambassador for their reference and to symbolize the delegation being in the care of the Philippine mission here in Vietnam.

The PSC team, led by Deputy Executive Director for Finance and Administration Merlita Ibay, and staff Maria Luisa Ner, Caroline Tobias, Michelle Balunan, Sharon Llameda and Malyn Bamba joined Fernandez and wife Karla Fernandez, were present in the said visit.

The Philippines is the defending overall champion of the SEA Games. The Filipinos amassed 387 total medals in its 2019 hosting. They won 149 golds and earned 117 silvers and 121 bronzes.

Host country, Vietnam came in at second with 288 total medals (98 golds, 85 silvers, 105 bronzes), and Thailand at third with a 92-103-123 (gold-silver-bronze) tally.

The Philippines will be vying in 39 out of 40 featured sports in the biennial meet.

