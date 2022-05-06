Jealousy drove him to strangle to death girlfriend inside Carcar motel — suspect

By: Paul Lauro and Pegeen Maisie Sararaña - Multimedia Correspondent and Reporter - CDN Digital | May 06,2022 - 06:11 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jealousy pushed a 40-year-old man to allegedly strangle to death his 36-year-old girlfriend inside a motel in Carcar City, Cebu on Thursday, May 5.

Carl Vigador, who was arrested in his house in Sierra Bullones town in Bohol Province, this morning, May 6, told police that he lost his temper when he learned that another man was texting his girlfriend while they were inside the motel that day.

Police Master Sergeant Rol Bryan Wahing, assistant investigator of the Sierra Bullones Police Station, said that Vigador allegedly admitted that he killed his girlfriend, Maryjane Alia in a fit of jealousy.

Text message started it all

Vigador, who is a truck boy of a big company in southern Cebu, said that he just lost it and allegedly strangled his girlfriend after he found out that the one who texted her was not her brother as she claimed.

He allegedly told police that he did not plan to kill her, but he just lost his head and found himself strangling her as he was consumed with jealousy and rage.

“So far niangkon ra man sad siya nga syay naghimo sa krimen unya according niya, nahimo to nya kay nagselos sya,” Wahing said.

(So far, he admitted to the crime and he told us that he did that out of jealousy.)

“Pagsulod nila maayo pa man unya naa may nitext sa babaye. Unya pagpangutana nyag kinsa ang nitext, iyang tubag is iyang igsuon,” Wahing said.

(They were on good terms when they met at the motel but then someone texted the woman. And when he asked who it was the woman answered that it was his brother.)

“Iyang gibawi (ang cellphone) and pagbasa niya kay lahi man ang tenexsan. Mao to nagduda na siya unya naay mga text nga makapaselos ba,” he added.

(He managed to take (the cellphone) and when he read the texts, it was a different tone of text. So he was suspecting her then and when he read more of the texts, there were those texts that drove him to jealousy.)

Woman found dead

Investigation showed that the victim checked in first at the motel at 8 a.m. and later on Vigador arrived and joined her in the room.

Later, the motel attendants heard a call for help from the woman, but when they checked, Vigador answered the door and told them that everything was okay.

At 11:30 a.m., Vigador left the motel leaving the woman behind.

He told the motel attendants that he would be back, but when he did not return at noon, the motel attendants checked on the woman in the room to find out if she would extend her time to stay there.

But when nobody answered, the motel attendants grew suspicious and asked the security guard of the motel to open the room.

There they found the dead woman lying on the bed.

They then called the police.

Arrested in Sierra Bullones

Police Master Sergeant Wahing of the Sierra Bullones Police Station said that the Carcar police coordinated with their police station at 9:30 a.m. today, May 6,

Wahing said that the Carcar police informed them about the case and that they had already identified the suspect as Vigador, who lived in Barangay Bugsok in Sierra Bullones in Bohol Province.

“Akoang mga kauban ani kaila man sad ani. Mao to ilang gi adto sa Barangay Bugsok sa Sierra Bullones, Bohol kay mao man ni iyang residence sa suspect. Pagadto nila permiro, wa pa ngadto kay nagbyahe pa diay gikag Cebu,” Wahing said.

(My colleagues knew this guy. That is why they went to suspect’s residence in Barangay Bugsok, Sierra Bullones, Bohol. On their first visit there, the suspect was not there because he was still traveling from Cebu.)

Around 11 a.m., Wahing said that they returned to the suspect’s house and found him outside the house.

They then arrested him. Vigador did not resist arrest.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of Carcar City Police Station, for his part, said that they knew about the identity of the suspect through social media.

Cabagnot said that there were individuals who posted and provided them information about the suspect – information which they validated and pointed to Vigador as the suspect.

Vigador was temporarily detained at the Sierra Bullones Police Station detention cell.

