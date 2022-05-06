CCPO reminds public against vote buying



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Cebu City Police Office (CPPO) reminds the public that vote buying, both — those who would initiate it and those who would receive money — are violations.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the CCPO, reminded anyone that police would have grounds to arrest them, once they would be caught in the act of engaging in vote buying.

Parilla made this warning after they responded to an alleged vote buying report this week in Barangays Basak, Mambaling, and Pardo.

“During sa pagalarma sa atoang kapulisan, duna gyud tinuod nga tapok-tapok. As we verified, the group of a said congressman, they are profiling sa project sa gitawag nga TUPAD (Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers) project sa DOLE,” he said.

(During when our policemen responded to the alarm, they found out that these people have a true gathering. As we verified, the group of a said congressman, they are profiling of the project that is called TUPAD project of DOLE.)

“According to DOLE, it is true nga duna gyuy TUPAD project which is funded by the congressman but dugay rang nahuman ang kay congressman especially sa south district, ang iyang project. It has no funds at all and it doesn’t have any field worker nga nagconduct og profiling,” he added.

(According to DOLE, it is true that they have a TUPAD project, which is funded by the congressman, but the congressman’s project had long been completed especially in the sought district. It has no funds at all, and it doesn’t have any field worker who will conduct profiling.)

With the denial of Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE-7), Parilla said that the police would only record it and they would submit an incident report to DOLE-7 because their agency’s name was used in this activity.

Parilla said that DOLE-7 would now conduct the investigation regarding this TUPAD profiling.

As of this date, Parilla said that they had received at least four reports of the same incident allegedly done by the same group.

