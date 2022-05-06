EOC: People showing COVID-19 symptoms will be allowed to vote

CEBU CITY, Philippines — People showing COVID-19 symptoms will be allowed to vote this coming May 9, 2022, although they will be monitored by the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the Cebu City EOC, said that the City Health would be deploying health personnel and quick response teams in the voting centers.

The councilor said that temperature would still be checked during the elections, but they would not stop an individual from voting if he or she would show symptoms of the virus.

Instead each voting center will have a quarantine area where those with fever will be asked to stay for a while up to an hour to rest before another temperature check.

If the patient proves to have a persistent fever, he or she will be allowed to vote but the patient will be monitored so he or she can be checked on after.

“If saka gihapon iyang fever, pwede ra gihapon makabotar. If need i-isolate, then amoa na nang problema sa EOC if amo ba extract or ihome isolate,” said Garganera.

(If the patient’s fever will still be high, the patient can still vote. If there’s a need to isolate, then that will be a problem of the EOC if we will extract the patient or have him or her home isolate.)

The EOC said the main purpose of the deployed health workers would be to ensure that health protocols would be set in place, but they would not hamper the electoral process in any way.

/dbs

