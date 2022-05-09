Paz Radaza ally in Olango Island killed just a few hours before May 9 elections

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Rep. Paz Radaza of the lone district of Lapu-Lapu City is offering a P300,000 cash reward for information that would lead to the arrest of the killer of her political ally in Olango Island on Sunday, May 8.

“Personal kong mohatag og reward nga P300,000 sa makahatag og labing importanteng impormasyon sa atong kapulisan ug imbestigador nga siguradong maka-konbikto ug maka-papriso sa nipusil patay, nitabang sa pagpusil, ug sa mastermind sa kamatayon ni Konsehal Jose “Sadam” Quiros,” Radaza said in a social media post shortly after midnight on elections day, May 9.

(I will personally give a reward of P300,000 to anyone who could give very important information to the police and investigator that will surely convict and put in jail the person who shot dead, who helped in the shooting, and the mastermind in the death of Councilor Jose “Sadam” Quiros.)

“Sadam, ayaw pagkatulga, ayaw pakan-a, ayaw tuguti nga maka-ikyas ang nagbuhat nimo ani. Hasula og maayo ang ilang mga kinabuhi hangtod sila mo surrender,” Radaza wrote.

(Sadam, don’t let your killer sleep, don’t let him eat, don’t allow to let the killer escape. Don’t let them rest until they surrender.)

Radaza urged the police in Lapu-Lapu City to immediately solve the killing of Quiros, arrest the gunman and its mastermind.

“Akong ipaabot ang akong dako nga kasagmuyo sa klasi sa pagpatay ni Konsehal Sadam. Sa kadugay na nako sa politika, karon lang nga dunay ing-ani nga klasi nga binuhatan sa demonyo,” she added.

(I condemn the killing of Councilor Sadam. I have been in politics for quite a long time now and this is the first time that there was an incident like this that is done by the devil.)

The congresswoman first posted the photo of a lighted candle on her FB page late night on Sunday, May 8.

A few minutes later, she wrote a call for justice for the death of Quiros who is a councilor Barangay Tungasan in Olango Island.

“Akong gikondena ang pagpusil patay sa usa sa pinakalig-on og prinsipyo ug baruganan nga konsehal sa Isla sa Olango. Usa ka konsehal nga ligdong, kugihan ug andam makigbisog para sa mga kabus nga kaigsuonan sa Isla sa Olango,” she wrote.

(I condemn the shooting to death of one of the councilors in the Island of Olango, who has the strongest stand and principles. One of the good, hardworking, and one who is ready to fight for the our poor brothers and sisters in Olango.)

“His untimely death is unacceptable. Karon pa gyud nga election na ugma? (This happened now that tomorrow is election day?) I call on the Philippine National Police to investigate this gruesome killing of Honorable Jose “Sadam” Quiros as soon as possible,” Radaza added.

READ: Driver of campaign vehicle wounded in Cebu shooting

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy