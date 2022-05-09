Mabatid accuses Yap of distributing Barug-PDP Laban sample ballot

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City North District Congressional candidate Prisca Niña Mabatid accused her opponent Richard Yap of distributing a sample ballot days before the election to dupe voters and supporters that the he is the North District congressional candidate endorsed by their party, Partido Barug-PDP Laban.

“Naa man mi green card sa Partido Barug PDP-Laban. Naghimo siya’g exactly the same nga green card nya iyang gibutang Barug-PDP Laban siya,” she said.

(We have a green card at Partido Barug PDP-Laban. He made exactly the same green card saying he is with Barug-PDP Laban.)

Yap used to be under Barug but is running independently this elections.

Mabatid said the green card or sample ballot bears a picture of Yap wearing the party’s uniform.

Mabatid said this is a desperate move made by the camp of Yap. She said she hopes her supporters would not be deceived by this move.

Sought for comment, Yap denied that he is behind the circulating sample ballot bearing his name along with the other endorsed candidates of the party.

“That is a sample ballot made by one of our supporters from the Barug party endorsing us. We have nothing to do with it,” he told CDN Digital in a text message.

Mabatid, meanwhile, said that she was devastated by the seemingly last-minute junking by some supporters of their party, particularly by PDP Laban member Noel Wenceslao.

“Okay ra man ang junking no kung sa kaatbang kay gi-junk an gud ka daan. Pero it happened between the party members and nakalitan ko,” she said.

(It’s okay to be junked if it’s those against you who junks you. But it happened between party members and so I was really surprised.)

/bmjo

READ MORE:

‘Sir Chief’ files COC, vies for Cebu City’s House seat again

Richard Yap may quit showbiz if he wins House seat

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy