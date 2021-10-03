‘Sir Chief’ files COC, vies for Cebu City’s House seat again

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Would the odds be in his favor this time?

Actor and businessman Richard Yap, popularly known in mainstream culture as “Sir Chief” in ABS-CBN’s noontime drama ‘Please Be Careful with My Heart’, is vying, once again, to be elected into public office.

Yap on Sunday, October 3, filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) as representative for Cebu City North District (1st), election officer Omar Sharif Dilangalen Mamalinta of the Commission on Elections – Cebu City (Comelec-Cebu City) confirmed to CDN Digital.

Yap’s wife, Melody, filed on behalf of her husband.

It is not known yet whether the now-Kapuso actor has chosen to run independently or under the wind of a political party.

But it could be recalled that prior to his filing, reports had been circulating that Yap could be gunning for a congressional seat without any support from local parties.

Yap, who is a registered voter of Barangay Apas, Cebu City, previously ran as representative for Cebu City’s North District during the May 2019 elections under the ruling Barug -PDP-Laban party.

However, he lost his bid to the late Congressman Raul Del Mar, who passed away in 2020.

CDN Digital has reached out to Yap for his comments as of this posting.

RELATED STORIES

Actor Richard Yap for congressman?

‘Sir Chief’ Richard Yap tells public: I’m more than an actor

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy