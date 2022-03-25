Richard Yap may quit showbiz if he wins House seat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Actor Richard Yap plans to quit show business should he win the congressional seat for Cebu City North District.

Yap told CDN Digital that he had stopped taking any shows or projects to focus on the campaign.

Should he win the congressional seat, this will be a full time job for him and he will focus his energy to improving the North District.

“Actually, I already stopped getting any shows or doing any projects. Of course, if we are given the chance to serve, we will make it a priority.

“Di gyod nato himuon nga isideline lang nato ni (We wont’ do it as a sideline). It cannot be. If we are given the chance to serve, we will make Cebu a priority,” he said.

Yap is running as an independent candidate, and he admits this has been challenging because he does not have the mechanism to conduct a widespread campaign.

He said that it was like building his own party because he had to start from scratch in finding leaders who would support his cause.

However, he also feels liberated because he knows that should he win, he will have won because of the public’s choice.

This way, whoever the mayor will be, he will be able to work with anyone.

In October 2021, an individual, who claimed to be Yap’s illegitimate son, surfaced to file charges against him for legal recognition.

Yap denied his connection to the individual and claimed that it was politicially motivated by an opponent.

The issue died down shortly, and Yap said it was because no one believed the allegations.

He also said that it had not affected his campaign, and he urged his fellow candidates to stop mudslinging tactics during the campaign period.

“Wala nikagat ang tawo (The people did not buy it) because they know it’s not true. They know nga (that) it’s politically motivated kay nigawas man sa usa ka interview nga gisulti gyod ang name sa kinsa ang nagpaluyo ato (because the name of the one, who was behind it, came out during an interview),” he said.

With this, Yap hopes that the Cebuanos will give him a chance to serve in Congress as he believs he can offer a better future to Cebu City’s North District.

“I am asking you to consider me as a congressman for Cebu City. There are always better ways to do things. There are always better people to do it. It won’t take just one family to be able to do it,” Cebu City North District candidate Richard Yap said.

This is Yap’s second bid for the congressional seat. He failed to be elected in the 2019 elections.

