Comelec may proclaim Cebu Province winners on Tuesday afternoon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With only six localities that are yet to transmit their election results, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) may proclaim winners of the gubernatorial and vice gubernatorial races in Cebu Province on Tuesday afternoon, May 10.

Lawyer Jerome Brillantes, acting Provincial Elections Supervisor of Comelec-Cebu, said they are just waiting for election results from the cities of Danao, Bogo, Toledo and the towns of Santa Fe, Malabuyoc, Tabuelan.

Brillantes said these localities are experiencing logistical and technical difficulties in transmitting their results quickly due after some of the vote-counting machines malfunctioned.

Comelec-Cebu covers a total of 51 localities in Cebu province.

On the other hand, the local election office reported that election returns have already reached 84 percent as of 9:30 a.m.

Brillantes said they are hoping that they may stick to their initial projection of proclaiming winners in the gubernatorial and vice gubernatorial race by Tuesday afternoon.

As of 10:39 a.m., incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia maintains her lead over former tourism secretary Ace Durano, according to the partial and official tally by Comelec-Cebu.

Garcia already garnered 1,290,826 votes. Durano, on the other hand, garnered 270,610 votes.

Meanwhile, the race for vice governor is turning out as a tight race between incumbent Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III and Dr. Tess Heyrosa, Garcia’s running mate.

Davide continues to be the frontrunner with 668,368 votes while Heyrosa has 627,241 votes.

