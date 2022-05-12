Two industry leaders join forces for an iconic addition to Cebu’s landscape – The Suites at Gorordo

There’s no way but up, and this holds true to Cebu City’s skyline that continues to evolve every year despite setbacks experienced in the past two years.

When the Worldwide Group of Companies conceptualized The Suites at Gorordo (T-SAG) in 2016, they did not foresee a global crisis that caused the world to pause in 2020. But today, it stands 29 storeys strong at the crossroad of Archbishop Avenue and Gorordo Avenue just a short walking distance from the booming district of Cebu Business Park.

The Suites at Gorordo is a mixed-use development that houses 157 serviced suites and 198 residential suites. It will be home to the first Somerset Serviced Residences outside of Metro Manila. It even has separate entrances for each side of the New York Flatiron-inspired infrastructure. The entrance to the serviced suites is along Archbishop Avenue, while the entrance to the residential suites is along Gorordo Avenue.

Catering to two custom markets ⁠— The Suites at Gorordo will offer world-class residences while Somerset has its signature homes away from home for those staying long-term and short-term in Cebu. Whether it’s for leisure or business, The Suites at Gorordo aims to be the iconic city address for people from all walks of life.

But The Suites at Gorordo is not just about its wonderful and innovative design and construction. There are also the people behind its success and their visions for the development.

The Suites at Gorordo will give its residents a modern cosmopolitan lifestyle and will let them indulge with its exemplary global touch, distinct local flavor, and exclusive take on opulence.

Bringing International Standards of Living to Cebu

As Worldwide Central Properties Inc., continues to expand in response to the growing demand for cost-efficient and luxurious residences, the award-winning company does not settle for a visually-pleasing exterior, they wanted more than that. So they partnered with a global hospitality brand that has also had its fair share of international awards—The Ascott Limited.

Ascott is a global brand but its roots stem from Singapore. Singapore is one of the most progressive cities in the world, and Worldwide Central was looking to bring something different to the table with their brand-new skyrise.

With 14 years of experience at The Ascott Limited, country general manager for Ascott Philippines Phillip Barnes, shared that they were determined to bring international standards of living to Cebu.

Worldwide Central and Ascott Philippines are eyeing on making The Suites at Gorordo and Somerset Gorordo Cebu provide the comforts of home in exceptional living spaces in Cebu. After winning the Best High Rise Development in the Philippines, the Best Mixed Use Architectural Design in the Philippines, the Best High End Condo Development in Metro Cebu and A Highly Commended Best Mixed Use Development in the country during the recent Philippine Property Awards, you can be assured that the partnership’s commitment will be delivered.

Something that Cebu can be proud of

Worldwide Central’s Chief Operating Officer, Sharon Anne G. Ong, who has been with the company since 2012, shared that the iconic award-winning architecture with business-friendly development features and hotel services were all part of the masterplan for the ultimate hotel living at home experience.

No need to worry about going abroad for world-class service and quality residential spaces that take luxury living to the next level, you can now have it in Cebu.

Its residential suites will cater to individuals and families with discerning tastes, setting the standard for luxury high-rise living while offering the same warmth of a traditional home.

While its serviced suites will be the first of their kind to be managed by The Ascott’s global brand of niche hospitality: all these bring together a sense of exclusivity and first-class service.

From working at Worldwide Steel Group, to leading Worldwide Interiors Design Center fueled by her passion in interior design, now Worldwide Group of Companies CEO, Ann Leslie Ngo hopes that The Suites at Gorordo will be “something that Cebu would be proud of” as The Suites at Gorordo truly stands out among the sea of buildings in Metro Cebu.

This Ascott and Worldwide Central’s first collaboration is definitely not the last. Worldwide Central is already working on another mixed-use development in Mandaue carrying yet another product of The Ascott Limited, the Citadines brand.