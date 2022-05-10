Rama promises non-partisan politics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Incumbent Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama became emotional in his proclamation speech on May 10, 2022, shortly after he got a fresh mandate as mayor.

“I dedicate this victory to my parents, my father, former City Councilor Fernando Rama and my mother, Natividad Lopez, to whom I am so thankful for preparing me well in my role and mission for Cebu City,” said the mayor.

Rama is serving the remainder of the term of late Mayor Edgardo Labella until June 30, 2022, as he was originally elected as Vice Mayor in 2019. In 2016, Rama ran against former Mayor Tomas Osmeña but failed to win the mayoral seat.

After six years, Rama is back as mayor in his own right garnering 239,656 votes or 40.85% of the total votes cast in Cebu City, leading by a margin of 37,210 votes against opposition candidate, Margarita Osmeña.

The mayor said the victory of Partido Barug-PDP Laban has been outstanding showing the trust and confidence of Cebu City residents for their party.

“Dako kaayo ang akong pagpasalamat sa akong mga sakop sa Partido BARUG ug ingon man sa atong mga dumadapig for your steadfastness, your unrelenting, passionate efforts to achieve what we have gained,” said Rama.

Moving forward into his new term, Rama assured the public that he will lead without partisanship and will keep employees in City Hall as long as they continue to work efficiently and honestly.

He is also willing to work even with opposition parties for a united Cebu City for progress and prosperity.

“The game of politics has ended. I offer reconciliation to our opponents. As I declared during the campaign, and as I have always practiced, I shall lead the City without consideration of one’s political color. Enough with partisanship. May 9 came to pass, let us forget the divisiveness of this political exercise and move on united to keep public service alive,” he said.

It is not yet clear if changes will once again be implemented among the department heads in the City Hall as the mayor enters into a new term.

The terms of most department heads and casual employees will end on June 30, 2022, as well. /rcg

