Zafra, Hontiveros to stay as independent candidates

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reelectionist Cebu City Councilors Philip Zafra and Donaldo Hontiveros attended the official launch of candidates of the Barug PDP Laban on Tuesday, October 5, as the group’s guest candidates.

But they were the only ones wearing white polo shirts at the event’s venue that was occupied by people wearing yellow and green colored T-shirts and polo shirts.

Yellow and green are Barug’s official color.

Both were given Barug polo shirts but they refused to wear these.

“Nagpasalamat ta nga giendorse ta sa (I am happy that I was endorsed by) Barug pero (but) we will remain independent,” Zafra said in an interview with CDN Digital.

Zafra and Hontiveros announced in September their decision to leave Barug and seek reelection as independent candidates. Both Councilors are now serving their first terms in office.

However, their resignation is yet to be accepted by Barug officials led by its mayoral candidate and now acting Mayor Michael Rama.

Still, the two said that they already made up their minds on being independent candidates in the May 2022 elections.

Zafra said that their being guest candidates of Barug can be tricky because of their commitment to become independent candidates.

He said that their main focus now is to support policies that will benefit the city irregardless if these came from the majority of the minority group.

With their lack of party affiliation, they will not also tied to whatever decisions will be made by the majority during floor voting.

Both are aware that they will play a crucial role in case of a tie.

Zafra also said that there will always be a possibility for Barug to drop them as the group’s guest candidates in case of a disagreement when discussing City Council concerns.

“We don’t know. Pwede gyod ta nila idrop,” he said.

(We will ever know. They can always kick us out from the group.)

