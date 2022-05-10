Ahong, party mates sweep Lapu-Lapu seats

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Board of Canvassers has proclaimed the candidates under the Team Ahong-Team Libre, led by reelectionist mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, as winners in the May 9, 2022, National and Local Elections.

Chan’s group achieved a landslide victory against their opponents.

Chan won against lone district representative Paz Radaza of Team Deretso with 160,664 votes against the latter’s 49,535 votes based on the certificate of canvass issued by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Lapu-Lapu City.

Chan’s wife, Cindi, also beat her opponents after collecting 147,631 votes compared to Team Deretso’s bet, incumbent councilor Michael Dignos who got 38,844 votes.

For the vice-mayoralty race, incumbent vice-mayor Celsi Sitoy of Team Libre earned 135,533 votes to beat incumbent councilor Rico Amores of Team Deretso and Randel Canton of Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) who got 51,618 and 5,433 votes, respectively.

Twelve of Team Libre’s councilorial bets dominated the elections in the city.

Eugene Espedido ranks first with 135,598 votes, followed by Annabeth Cuizon with 131,625 votes, Jun Alforque with 130,357 votes, Tino Aying with 129,665 votes, Susan Baring with 129,408 votes, Janvi dela Cerna with 129,241 votes, Efren Herrera with 126,218 votes, Nelson Yap with 125,932, Montor Tatoy with 115,436, Jeorgen Eyas-Book with 114,589, Emilio Galarosa with 114,170 and Joseph Pangatungan with 114,047.

In his message, Chan thanked the Oponganons for their continued support and trust in his administration.

“Way kabutangan ang akoang kalipay sa inyohang gihatag nga makabungog nga boto. Seguro, kining kadaugan nga atong naangkon karon, dili lang ni nato kadaugan, dili lang kadaugan sa Team Ahong-Team Libre, kundi kadaugan kini natong tanang Oponganon,” Chan said.

Chan also expressed his gratitude to Radaza for conceding in the election and admitting her defeat. Chan said that he is open to working together with his opponents.

“Sa atong kongresista, kongresista Paz Radaza, diin bag-ohay lang nag-post siya sa iyang Facebook page ug ni-concede, gidawat niya ang atong kadaugan karon,” he added.

He also acknowledged councilor Rico Amores, who ran for the position of vice-mayor, after he also admitted his defeat against Sitoy.

Chan also urged his opponents to forget their rivalry in the election and help each other for the progress of the city.

“Sayod ta nga daghan pa kaayo nga atong giatubang nga problema, diin naagian ni COVID, naagian ta ni Odette ug kinahanglan nga makabarog tang Oponganon,” he said.

He added that he will also focus on regaining the vibrance of the tourism industry, which he described as the “bread and butter” of the city’s economy. /rcg

