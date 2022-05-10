Rama-Garcia, Barug-PDP Laban win majority in Cebu City

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio - CDN Digital | May 10,2022 - 06:35 PM
Mayor Mike Rama is proclaimed winner in the May 2022 elections. CDN Digital photo | Delta Letigio

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barug-PDP Laban took majority of the seats in Cebu City after the recent elections held on May 9, 2022.

As of 12 noon on May 10, 2020, Mayor-elect Michael Rama had 239,656 (40.85%) votes to win against Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan’s (BOPK) Margarita Osmeña (202,446, 34.50%).

Vice Mayor-elect Raymond Garcia won by landslide with 283,235 (52.21 %) votes, beating BOPK’s Franklyn Ong (222,722, 41.06%) and independent candidate Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez (36,444, 6.71%).

Vice Mayor-elect Raymond Garcia with his family, including former Cebu City Mayor Alvin Garcia (in blue shirt). CDN Digital photo | Delta Letigio

In the South District, Congressman-elect Eduardo Rama had 168,123 (54.42%) votes to win against BOPK’s neophyte candidate, Rodrigo Bebot “BG” Abellanosa (141,076, 45.57%).

For South District councilors, 7 out of 8 slots went to Barug-PDP Laban with Donaldo Hontiveros garnering the most number of votes of all councilorial candidates with 191,138 (0.02%) votes. He will serve as the First Councilor of the city again for another term.

Together with him in the majority for South District are Councilors-elect Jocelyn Pesquera (142,651, 6.71%), Philip Zafra (141,686, 6.66%), Renato Osmeña, Jr. (136,288, 6.41%), James Cuenco (132,868, 6.25%), Rey Gealon (123,387, 5.80%), and Francis Esparis (120,914, 5.68%).

Only Jose Abellanosa of BOPK managed to grab a seat in the council with 148,667 (6.99%) votes.

In the North District, winning were Jerry Guardo (116,937, 6.72%), Joel Garganera (116,190, 6.68%), Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella, III (114,117, 6.56%), Noel Wenceslao (102,620, 5.9%), and Pastor “Jun” Alcover, Jr. (102,137, 5.87%)).

BOPK’s Nestor Archival leads in the North District with 125,485 (7.21%) votes and will remain with the minority floor along with Councilors-elect Mary Anne delos Santos (106,997, 6.15%) and Joy Augustus Young (105,791, 6.08%).

BOPK’s Rachel “Cutie” Delmar has maintained her hold of the North District with 117,512 (45.99%)  votes, leading by a margin  of 53,065 votes against Barug’s Prisca Niña Mabatid (64,447, 25.22%) and the rest of the congressional candidates.

No independent candidate won in Cebu City for this year’s polls.

Read Next

