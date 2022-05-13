Experience resort-style living at AmiSa Private Residences Mactan

Why settle for a weekend getaway when you can enjoy everyday resort-style living at AmiSa Private Residences Mactan?

RLC Residences, the residential arm of Robinsons Land Corporation, recently announced the addition of AmiSa Tower D to their resort-inspired residential development located at Barangay Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan Island.

Life With a View at AmiSa

With its strategic location, AmiSa Private Residences provides unit owners a scenic view to the Mactan Cebu International Airport and a scenic view that is perfect for a serene everyday vacation experience in a historic resort city.

True to its brand proposition Raise, Live, Connect, RLC Residences is actively responding to the market demand for a place that one would not only call a home, but also a terminal for their respective careers to take off.

“In AmiSa, we offer you a life with an unobstructed panoramic view. Given the location, this property features a stunning view of the Magellan Bay, Olango Island, and Hilutungan Island,” RLC Residences Business Development and Design Department Senior Director Ma. Czarina Theresa Lugue said during the grand launch of the Amisa Tower D last May 7, 2022.

AmiSa Tower D consists of a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, with areas ranging from 40 to 83 square meters. The tower spans 16 stories with a roof deck where unit owners can safely unwind and enjoy a refreshing 360 degree view of the neighboring islets.

Each of the AmiSa Tower D units also have wide balconies and windows for a great viewing experience.

AmiSa Private Residences also take pride in its concierge that is available round the clock. AmiSa homeowners may also enjoy exclusive perks from its neighbor, the Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, such as eligibility to the Dusit Gold Card which entitles them to hotel discounts and in-unit massage and spa services.

Business Leisure Lifestyle at AmiSa

Preceding AmiSa Tower D are three ready for occupancy towers that are also located within the exclusive property complex.

Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer Karen Cesario said that while the target market for their first three towers are primarily the business and leisure markets, who are heading to retirement age, AmiSa Tower D, is geared towards the younger generation, who are building a “good life” for themselves.

“With the pandemic, a lot of people want to work in a place where it is more calm and serene. We are speaking to that kind of market right now. This is a place where they can combine business and leisure in one spot,” Cesario explained.

Each of the units at Tower D are designed with smart home features, fiber optic facilities for fast internet connection and a specifically carved out work-from-home space provisions. Tower D’s unit mix is skewed more towards larger units.

RLC Residences Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager John Richard Sotelo also highlighted on customer centricity as the driving force in their ongoing development projects.

“I think one of the things that separate RLC Residences from other developers, and it’s been a real conscious choice in the past two years, is bringing customer centricity to the heart of what we do,” Sotelo said.

“In trying to be more customer-centric, it’s not just in the design stage but also in every step of the process, all the way to when they are already in for 10 to 20 years as homeowners, and we still ask them, ‘what’s important for you?’” he added.

Sustainable Development and Resilience

Learning from the experience of Typhoon Odette, RLC executives commit that Tower D is one that will be built with a degree of structural resilience to ensure the safety of the unit owners.

The first three towers and the amenities already available in the property complex are also up for upgrade to match the desired structural resiliency.

Looking beyond AmiSa, RLC Residences Business Development and Design Department Head Stephanie Anne Go gave an assurance on the company’s commitment to building sustainably and protecting the environment.

RLC Residences, the residential division of Robinsons Land Corporation will begin the construction of AmiSa Tower D by the end of 2022 and is set to complete the development in five years.

An AmiSa one-bedroom showcase is available for viewing on the ground floor of Robinsons Galleria in Cebu City.