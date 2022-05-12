Duterte to Comelec: Probe alleged electoral fraud, disabuse people’s minds

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to look into election fraud allegations and disabuse the minds of those making the allegations.

Duterte believes that there is no cheating amid the canvassing of votes.

“Ito namang ano ‘yung may glitches—glitch o sabi nila mga sira na hindi nagbasa ng votes. I hope that Comelec would also find time to investigate just to disabuse the minds of those na may dayaan,” he said in a taped address to the nation aired Thursday, May 12, 2022.

(These glitches—glitch or they claimed faulty machines do not read votes. I hope that Comelec would also find time to investigate just to disabuse the minds of those alleging cheating.)

“Wala akong nakita sa totoo lang at hindi rin talaga ako papayag ng dayaan,” he added.

(Honestly, I do not see any cheating and I will not allow cheating.)

Moreover, Duterte invited the people to join him in rallying behind the new elected officials.

“By noon of June 30, I invite the general public to join me in rallying behind our new elected leaders so we can continue the difficult but rewarding task of building a stronger and more progressive nation,” the President said.

Based on the partial and unofficial electronically transmitted results as of Wednesday evening, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is leading the presidential race with 31 million votes, followed by Vice President Leni Robredo with 14 million votes.

The President’s daughter and Marcos’ running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is likewise leading the vice presidential race.

READ MORE:

PPCRV finds no anomalies in presidential race count

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy