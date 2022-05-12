Cebu province posts higher voter turnout in 2022 polls

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | May 12,2022 - 11:12 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu province saw an increase in voter turnout for the 2022 National and Local Elections, the Commission on Elections here (Comelec-Cebu) reported.

Data from Comelec-Cebu showed that voter’s turnout in one of the country’s vote-rich province reached approximately 87 percent.

It was around six points higher compared to the 80.51 percent recorded during the 2019 Midterm Elections.

This means that out of the 2,310,339 registered voters in the province’s 51 localities, 2,021,310 actually went out to cast their ballots last Monday, May 9.

Lawyer Jerome Brillantes, Comelec-Cebu acting Elections Supervisor, welcomed this development.

“Nalipay sad mi ingon ana ang kadako ang confidence sa atoa ug sa atong electoral process,” said Brillantes.

(We’re happy with the confidence they have on the electoral process.)

“Siguro ang mga katawhan, they’re encouraged now to exercise their right to suffrage and we’re very happy with that nga dako-dako ang turnout,” he added.

(I think the public is encouraged now to exercise their right to suffrage and we’re very happy with the increase of voter turnout.)

Incumbents Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and Vice Gov. Hilario ‘Junjun’ Davide III won their reelection bids after garnering around 1.4 million and 780,000 votes, respectively.

