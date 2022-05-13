Donnalyn Bartolome reaches 9 million subscribers on YouTube

CEBU, Philippines— Vlogger-singer-actress Donnalyn Bartolome celebrated another milestone.
Bartolome took to her Instagram page to share her about reaching 9 million subscribers on her YouTube channel on May 12, 2022.
“Happy 9M subscribers 🥹
I want to let you know that you heal me from all the wounds I do not let you see..
but here’s a picture of me by the sea~,” Bartolome said.
Bartolome uploaded sexy photos of her wearing a blue two-piece bikini by the beach.
Last December 2021, Bartolome ranked sixth in the most number of subscribers on YouTube in the Philippines.
